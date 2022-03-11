ECOWATCH: Manatees’ deaths spur fight for endangered status

March 11, 2022

By Delores Savas

As the death rate of manatees continues to rise (1,101 last year and 382 since the first of this year), a rush is on to save the manatee, and one way to do so would be to get them reinstated on the Endangered Species List. Many lawmakers and environmental groups are spurring the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), the government agency that would make such a decision, to place the manatee back on the list. So far there has been no decision made by this agency. Letters to the FWS asking them relist this remarkable Florida marine mammal as endangered would help.