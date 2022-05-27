ECOWATCH: Let’s reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day

May 27, 2022

By Delores Savas

Many forget that Memorial Day is a day to remember, honor and mourn for all the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in our armed forces, to keep our country safe for all and to protect the freedoms we often take for granted. Since the end of the Revolutionary War, 646,596 troops have died in battle. Sadly, many deaths do not occur on the battlefield. Some 30,177 U,S, servicemen and veterans died by suicide between September 11, 2001 and the end of 2019. Currently 9 million veterans are enrolled in the Veterans Administration’s treatment centers for post-traumatic stress disorder, PTSD.