Doug Tallamy wants you to change how you garden

January 6, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Doug Tallamy must have teenage fans galore. Any kid tasked with mowing the front lawn on a hot, sticky summer day would agree with his proposal, “ . . regenerate biodiversity and ecosystem function by planting native plants and creating new ecological networks.” In other words, ditch the lawn. And while you’re at it, let leaves lay where they may. The retired leaf blower can pal around with the weary lawn mower and the world will become a better place.