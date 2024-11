Don Pedro Cleanup set for Nov. 16

November 14, 2024

By Staff Report

SUP Englewood and Keep Charlotte Beautiful is hosting a Waterway Warrior Clean-up Day at Don Pedro Island State Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 16. “Whether you’re cleaning up along the land or out on the water, your efforts will help make a lasting impact on our local environment,” according to […]