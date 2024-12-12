Disaster Fund has reserved or dispersed 97 percent of donations for non-profits and businesses

By Staff Report

Donations taken through end of month for relief The Boca Grande Island Disaster Fund, with over $3.4 million in collected donations, has dispersed or reserved 97 percent of those donations for island non-profits and businesses. “We are not ready to disperse all,” said Larry Hannah, one of the organizers of the fund, which is being […]