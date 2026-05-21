‘Ding’ Darling tournament results listed

May 21, 2026

By Staff Report

The 14th annual “Ding” Darling & Doc Ford’s Tarpon Tournament, held on May 15, reports another record-breaking year of tournament sponsorships, donations and anglers to support water-quality research and conservation at the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island. The “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society-Friends of the Refuge (DDWS) organizes the annual tournament with […]