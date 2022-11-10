Debris removal pace has picked up on island

November 10, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Lee County this week announced it is activating a debris-management site and dedicating debris-hauling trucks to Boca Grande to assist with Gasparilla Island cleanup in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The county’s debris hauler, CrowderGulf, will dedicated eight trucks to the island beginning Saturday, Nov. 5. Each truck will pull a trailer that doubles collection capacity.

The trucks will take material to the newly established debris-management site, which will increase speed of collection and disposal. The site is not open to the public for self-hauling. It is located on county property at the Boca Grande ballfield.

“The Lee Board of County Commissioners is committed to cleanup for all of our residents,” Chairman Cecil Pendergrass said. “Hurricane Ian debris presents challenges the county hasn’t experienced after previous storms. In addition to the typical yard debris and structural debris, Ian’s storm surge and flooding left behind thousands of cubic yards of household furniture, cars, boats and dirty sand. We are actively addressing this throughout the county.”

Residents can track debris collection progress at the county’s debris removal information dashboard https://lee-county-fl-debris-removal-thompsoncs.hub.arcgis.com/.

For more information about how to stack debris, visitleegov.com/storm/debris.

For Hurricane Ian response updates and information, checkleegov.com/storm or follow @Lee County Government on Facebook, facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. There is no end date scheduled at this time for debris pickup.

2. Anywhere in Boca that gets regular trash service will be an address / location that gets debris-hauling service.

3. Types of debris include:

– Vegetative

– Construction & Demolition

– Appliances