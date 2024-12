Coral Creek Ladies Day

December 19, 2024

By Staff Report

These brave ladies showed up at the Coral Creek Golf Course in 42° weather for the first Ladies Day of the 2024-2025 season. Left to right: Allison Byrne, Robyn Flinn, Mary Rupersmith, Mo Curry, Marcia Rowley, Kathy Spiteri, Vicky Deboest, Sharon Habiger, Sharon Hawkins, Diane Johnson, and Kasia Mastrangeli. Photo submitted