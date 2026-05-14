Construction close to final for Wheeler pickleball & tennis complex
May 14, 2026
By Staff Report
Construction and resurfacing work at the pickleball and tennis complex at Wheeler Road Community Park is nearing completion, with Lee County officials saying the project remains on schedule for a May 2026 completion. The $1.7 million renovation project includes three new pickleball courts, two resurfaced tennis courts and bathrooms. The dog park area is already […]
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