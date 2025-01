Chowder Dinner for The Island School

January 16, 2025

By Staff Report

The Island School PTO’s Chowder Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club. At the event there will be soups and chowders from area restaurants and clubs, a silent auction, cash bar and the Green Flash Band will be playing. Entry tickets can be […]