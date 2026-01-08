Chowder Dinner at Beach Club next week
The Island School PTO will host its 10th Annual Chowder Dinner on Friday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club.
“This special event brings together our community, businesses, TIS staff and families. We are incredibly grateful for the support and generosity that make this event possible,” said Island School PTO President Lindsey McKelvy.
So far, 19 restaurants, eateries and clubs are participating:
Apulia
Boca Bay Pass Club
Boca Grande Club
Coral Creek Club
Eagle Grille & Miller’s Dockside
Hudson’s Grocery – Tomato & Crab Bisque
Keylime Bistro – Clam Chowder
Lipinski’s Tavern – Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet – Clam Chowder
Scarpa’s Coastal
Sister’s Restaurant
Sinclair’s – Jamaican Chicken
South Beach Bar & Grille – Mimi’s Seafood Chowder
The Gasparilla Inn – Loaded Potato Soup
The Hideaway
The Outlet
The Pink Elephant
The Temptation – Gumbo
Tortuga
Alongside an assortment of soups and chowders, guests will enjoy salad, desserts, a cash bar and live music by the Green Flash Band.
There are new opportunities to support the school this year. In addition to a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, McKelvy said, “We are delighted to introduce The Island School Giving Tree, a new initiative that offers various donation options for the school. We are also supporting one of our beloved teachers who recently received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.”
Proceeds from past chowder dinners have funded outdoor picnic tables, the Friendship Dance, yearbooks, field trips, supplies and other special projects.
Kim Newlin whose children attended The Island School in the early 2000s said supporting the Chowder Dinner is one way for the community to come together. “It’s important to support the parents who live and work on the island and their kids.” She’s excited to serve up Newlin’s famous New England clam chowder for the event.
McKelvy invites all to join The Island School community for a fun evening of chowder, great conversation, good company and dancing at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club!
Tickets are $30 for adults and $5 for children and will be available at the door.