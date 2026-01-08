Chowder Dinner at Beach Club next week

January 8, 2026

By Angela McPhillips

The Island School PTO will host its 10th Annual Chowder Dinner on Friday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club.

“This special event brings together our community, businesses, TIS staff and families. We are incredibly grateful for the support and generosity that make this event possible,” said Island School PTO President Lindsey McKelvy.

Top and above, 2025 Chowder Dinner.

So far, 19 restaurants, eateries and clubs are participating:

Apulia

Boca Bay Pass Club

Boca Grande Club

Coral Creek Club

Eagle Grille & Miller’s Dockside

Hudson’s Grocery – Tomato & Crab Bisque

Keylime Bistro – Clam Chowder

Lipinski’s Tavern – Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet – Clam Chowder

Scarpa’s Coastal

Sister’s Restaurant

Sinclair’s – Jamaican Chicken

South Beach Bar & Grille – Mimi’s Seafood Chowder

The Gasparilla Inn – Loaded Potato Soup

The Hideaway

The Outlet

The Pink Elephant

The Temptation – Gumbo

Tortuga

A group from The Island School helping in 2018, when the event was at the Crowninshield Community House. Photos by Dusty

Alongside an assortment of soups and chowders, guests will enjoy salad, desserts, a cash bar and live music by the Green Flash Band.

There are new opportunities to support the school this year. In addition to a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, McKelvy said, “We are delighted to introduce The Island School Giving Tree, a new initiative that offers various donation options for the school. We are also supporting one of our beloved teachers who recently received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.”

Proceeds from past chowder dinners have funded outdoor picnic tables, the Friendship Dance, yearbooks, field trips, supplies and other special projects.

Kim Newlin whose children attended The Island School in the early 2000s said supporting the Chowder Dinner is one way for the community to come together. “It’s important to support the parents who live and work on the island and their kids.” She’s excited to serve up Newlin’s famous New England clam chowder for the event.

McKelvy invites all to join The Island School community for a fun evening of chowder, great conversation, good company and dancing at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club!

Tickets are $30 for adults and $5 for children and will be available at the door.