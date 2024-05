Charlotte Transit seeks input on options

May 20, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

Charlotte County Transit has scheduled two workshops to solicit public input on its transit development plan. The workshops are scheduled for 10 a.m., May 29, 2024 at the Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda and 2 p.m., May 29 at the Port Charlotte Library, 2280 Aaron St., in Port Charlotte.To improve the way […]