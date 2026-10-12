Charlotte sets vote to extend Boca Grande conflict resolution; dump letter also on agenda

October 12, 2026

By Staff Report

At its regular Tuesday, Oct. 13 meeting, the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners will vote on whether to extend a conflict resolution agreement over parking regulations in Boca Grande.



The county voted April 28 to abate the conflict resolution procedures, and on May 5 Lee County adopted a similar resolution.

On Oct. 6, the Lee County Board of County Commissioners voted to delay the conflict resolution for another 180 days. The parallel resolution at the Charlotte meeting tomorrow will “allow the counties to continue negotiations and discussions to find a beneficial solution for Charlotte and Lee County residents and visitors.”

The resolution would direct the Charlotte County administrator and county attorney to negotiate and discuss options to resolve this dispute amicably as soon as practicable, and abate the conflict resolution for 180 days after the resolution’s effective date. The board also authorizes the administrator to extend the abated time for an additional 30 days, at his discretion, for the purpose of coordinated meetings to consider resolutions of the matter.

The board also will address a landfill in the county, voting on whether or not to send a letter to Jason Craft, president of SLD Landfill, Inc., of The Woodlands, Texas. The dump website at Waste Connections says that it operates “safe, responsible and efficient solid waste disposal and recycling services throughout southern Florida, including the Fort Myers area.”

The letter states, “The Board of County Commissioners has instructed County Administration and the Office of the County Attorney to investigate whether the Facility violates the High Impact Waste Facility provisions of Code section 3-9-70 or other laws, rules or regulations. The County’s intent is to ameliorate the Facility’s alleged negative impacts on surrounding neighbors. To that end, I wish to extend to you an invitation to meet with County representatives to schedule an onsite inspection and discuss appropriate corrective measures. Please contact me within the next thirty (30) days to schedule the inspection.”

Lee County residents have been concerned about the Charlotte dump. On Aug. 18, 2026, Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman wrote a letter to Florida’s Alexis Lambert for FDEP review and action on the dump. He wrote, on behalf of Lee Commissioners, that it affected residents in Herons Glen, Magnolia Landing, Pine Lakes and other areas. There is a Florida consent order relating to the dump.

The board has other agenda items tomorrow including:

Electric bicycle regulations: Commissioners will consider setting an Oct. 27 public hearing on proposed changes to county rules defining electric bicycles.

Pumps: $1.34 million in utility replacements.

Federal grant for wastewater generators: Commissioners will consider a $500,955.72 federal hazard-mitigation grant for permanent generators at wastewater lift stations.

Sidewalk improvements along U.S. 41: The board will consider agreements with the Florida Department of Transportation allowing sidewalk construction along State Road 45, or Tamiami Trail, between Conway Boulevard and Midway Boulevard.

Hurricane Ian-related highway lighting repairs: Commissioners will consider a state funding agreement for repairs to street lighting outside the state highway system damaged by Hurricane Ian, including a $94,471 county budget adjustment for local participation.

Up to $206,250 in opioid settlement funding.

$24,000 for the Military Heritage Museum: Commissioners will consider a county funding agreement.

Wastewater removal and transportation contract: The board will consider awarding an annual contract to Fehl Safe Water Systems of Bradenton for the removal and transportation of domestic wastewater.

The full agenda, with attachments, is HERE.