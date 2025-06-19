Charlotte opens beach parking

June 19, 2025

By Staff Report

Additional parking will be available at Englewood Beach beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 20. The portion of the parking lot south of the roundabout will open, providing 77 additional parking spaces. This brings the total available capacity at the southern end of the Englewood Beach parking lot and Chadwick Park to 153 car spaces.

The parking area north of the roundabout remains closed while work continues. Restroom buildings are still closed. Portable toilets remain available on-site for public use.

ADA-accessible beach wheelchairs will be available for visitors requiring mobility assistance.