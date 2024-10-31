Charlotte County reviews damage to Boca Grande pier, Placida ramp
October 31, 2024
By Anna Ridilla
The Board of Charlotte County Commissioners gave an update on Boca Grande and Placida piers at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Tommy Scott, Charlotte County Community Services director, said that while the Boca Grande pier had significant damage from Hurricane Helene, there was exponentially greater damage from Hurricane Milton. The Placida fishing pier […]
