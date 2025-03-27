Causeway diver flag for osprey nest
March 27, 2025
By Staff Report
Proclaiming the new country of Ospreyland perhaps? Christina Rockey caught this osprey that found a dive flag, and took it up to his nest on the Causeway. Photos submitted
