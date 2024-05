Captiva Island votes May 21 on beach renourishment cost

May 2, 2024

By Staff Report

Captiva Island will hold a special election on May 21, 2024. It will seek to approve the Captiva Erosion Prevention District’s ability to finance a beach nourishment for up to $25 million. The District’s management notes that all funding opportunities will be exhausted before any property assessment is levied against the property owners of Captiva. […]