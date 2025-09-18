Business & Real Estate: J.McLaughlin new chief creative officer
September 18, 2025
By Staff Report
J.McLaughlin has appointed Lee Anne Henrico as chief creative officer. She will oversee the brand’s women’s and men’s design, product conception and creative marketing and communications. “Lee Anne has an exceptional ability to create product that inspires and to tell stories that resonate,” said Greg Unis, CEO of J.McLaughlin, in a news release. Her previous […]
