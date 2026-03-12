Business & Real Estate: Beach renourishment, redevelopment on agenda
March 12, 2026
By Staff Report
The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a workshop at 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. Discussions include beach renourishment, Community Redevelopment Area updates and comments by commissioners, county administrator and county attorney. The meeting is open to the public but […]
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