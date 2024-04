Briefly: Barrier Island Fire Service seeks board volunteer

April 19, 2024

By Staff Report

The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking a volunteer to fill a vacant position with term ending Oct. 31, 2025. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33982; call (941) 833-5610 or […]