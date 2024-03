Briefly: Advisory boards need volunteers

March 21, 2024

By Staff Report

Several local MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the unit. The Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit is seeking three members, while the Placida Area Street & Drainage Unit, Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit, and Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit are each […]