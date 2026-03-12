Bridge Authority traffic up, but revenue down so far this year
March 12, 2026
By Staff Report
At the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority’s quarterly board meeting on Thursday, March 5, Drew Tucker was re-elected as chairman and George Milne was re-elected as vice chairman. The members, meeting at newly renovated Authority headquarters, were updated on the traffic and revenue for the cumulative fiscal year running from October to February. Toll revenue was […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.