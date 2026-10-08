Breathe Acupuncture And Wellness ribbon cutting

October 8, 2026

By Staff Report

The Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last Wednesday at Breathe Acupuncture And Wellness on West Dearborn Street in Englewood. Owner Dr. Kim Marino-Micheel, and her staff specialize in pain, anxiety, PTSD, addiction, neuropathy, post stroke recovery, oncology support and other medical issues. One staff member, Sierra Powell is a third-generation massage […]