Boca Grande has new overweight policy at Bridge

August 21, 2025

By Staff Report

To meet the changing needs of the Boca Grande community, the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority board approved a revised Overweight Vehicle Policy at their August 14, 2025, meeting. The intent of the policy is to protect GIBA’s infrastructure while providing alternatives for customers with special transportation needs involving excess weight.

Interested parties are required to fill out an overweight vehicle application including all relevant information for the overweight vehicle. The vehicle will be evaluated by GIBA engineers before approval is granted. Approval is not guaranteed.

To limit the inconvenience to customers, overweight travel will require coordination with staff and will only be permitted during non-peak hours.

The costs associated with overweight travel are as follows: a non-refundable per vehicle application fee of $1,000, a $5,000 round-trip crossing fee, and the $5.50 per axle toll fee. Questions can be directed to GIBA at (941) 697-2271 ext.1.

The application is at giba.us.