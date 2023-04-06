Bob Fletcher and his secret to longevity

By Marcy Shortuse

After the passing of his parents, Robert (Bob) Fletcher, 91, took over the family’s small piano and organ business in the 1970s – back when mall king Edward DeBartolo Sr. was bringing his indoor shopping centers to Florida. Bob opened Fletcher Music as a general music store in Florida’s first mall and quickly focused on selling organs to the retirees of St. Petersburg. That became his business model. If there was a mall, there was bound to be a Fletcher Music store – 42 of them, in fact – in Florida, Arizona, Nevada and the Carolinas.