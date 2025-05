May 8, 2025

By Staff Report

Bissell Pet Foundation’s program Empty the Shelters returns this spring from May 1-15, 2025. This lifesaving initiative helps make adoption more affordable by sponsoring reduced fees of $70 or less. Since 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 323,000 pets find homes. Englewood’s Suncoast Humane Society , located at 2620 Worth Avenue, is participating in […]