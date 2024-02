Beach Ball fundraiser to benefit Boca Grande Preschool

February 2, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

The Boca Grande Preschool will hold their annual “Beach Ball” fundraiser for the school at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 4 at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club. The preschool is a nonprofit, nondenominational program, located on the campus of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Following a cocktail hour and dinner, a paddle auction will […]