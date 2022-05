May 13, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

To celebrate Banyan Gasparilla’s sales success, developer Integra Investments and sales and marketing partner Gulf to Bay Sotheby’s International Realty recently hosted a cocktail event with more than 85 attendees. The gathering, which was held at Coral Creek Golf Club, also served to launch the property’s 83 new resort condominiums and officially unveil the partnership with Evolution Hospitality Management and Taste & Theory – the next evolution of this coastal community