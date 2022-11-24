Are you a local, published author?

November 24, 2022

By Staff Report

Did you know that Boca Grande is a community with many resident authors? Local authors who have recently completed and published books need the proper recognition, accolades and exposure to the community for their creativity and dedication to the craft.

The Johann Fust Library Foundation is looking for local authors who have recently published new books. The Foundation would like to mention the new works in its annual publication of Island Booknotes, coming out soon. Be sure to email the Foundation at info@jflfbg.org or call (941) 964-0211 to inform the team about your recently published book.

To view past copies of Island Booknotes, go to jflfbg.org or visit the Johann Fust Community Library at 1040 10th St. West in Boca Grande.