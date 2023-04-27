Alice’s Secret Garden: A piece of the Fust Library, named for an island visionary

April 27, 2023

By Guest Columnist

On Friday, April 14, 2023, under the cover of dappled light and surrounded by latticed brick walls and lush greenery, an intimate crowd of current and former board members of the Johann Fust Library Foundation, its Literary Advisors, and the live poets of Boca Grande gathered just beyond the children’s library in a magical space that has been christened Alice’s Secret Garden. They were there to dedicate the space to Alice Gorman and to express gratitude for her support of the Johann Fust Library Foundation’s mission: “To preserve the buildings and gardens of the library while providing a literary and cultural center for the residents and visitors of Boca Grande.” Alice was first elected to the Board of Directors in 2006, when the Johann Fust was a private library. Cotton Hanley was president, Rosemary Bowler was vice president, and Board members included Paul Csank, Tim Dumas, Sue Fuller, Sandy Hemm, Bill Morton, Sue Shaffer, Charles Tyler and Daly Walker.