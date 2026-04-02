Advanced Life Support certification up for renewal at next Lee Commission meeting April 7
April 2, 2026
By Staff Report
The Boca Grande Fire Department’s certification to provide Advanced Life Support (ALS) and non-transport services is up for renewal at the Lee County Board of County Commissioners meet-ing next Tuesday, April 7. Commissioners will vote on whether the issuance of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Ne-cessity to the Boca Grande Fire Control District satisfies […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.