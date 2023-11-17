Additional vote on Captiva Island height restriction set for December

November 17, 2023

By Staff Report

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Lee County Board of County Commissioners will vote on amendments to the Lee County Comprehensive Land Use Plan that will eliminate current height restrictions on Captiva Island.

In September, Lee County’s Board of County Commissioners voted four to one to overturn longstanding height precedents due to a storm “resilience” initiative and a need for the rebuilding of the South Seas Resort on Captiva Island. After their passage by the BoCC, there were concerns about the amendments. The BoCC will vote on whether or not to incorporate the plan amendments.

The Lee County Commission is scheduled to vote on these amendments at their meeting on December 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Photo: Aerial view of South Seas and Sanibel courtesy of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation.