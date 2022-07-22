A summer ‘thank you’

Recently the Boca Grande community
said goodbye to Pete Nicholas. In the words of Charles Dickens, “He was as good a friend as the old town ever had.” He is missed by all who knew him and the community
issues that benefited from his generosity and vision. From a physician’s point of view, Peter was a pleasure to know. Not only was he a leader in the science of medical engineering, but also he really liked medicine. Not many board members have found it pleasurable to show up in the Clinic, have a cup of mediocre coffee (doctors love free mediocre coffee), and ask what is new or interesting. He would challenge me with “What can we do better for the patients?” He would ask us to “put our thinking caps on.”