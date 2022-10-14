A message from the Boca Grande Disaster Recovery Committee

October 14, 2022

By Staff Report

There is much work ahead of us to restore the business community of Boca Grande.

Through generous initial contributions provided by residents, a need-based fund has been established to focus on the rebuilding and restoration process.

We ask you to join us and contribute to the preservation of this great community.

100% of the funds collected will be distributed to those in need.

A Boca Grande Disaster Committee has been formed to quickly address the needs of community. This separate fund has been set up through the Boca Grande United Methodist Church, Inc. to facilitate the tax-deductible donations and distributions.

The Committee will receive and manage all funds.

Types of projects this fund will support:

• Community Facilities

• Schools

• Fire Department

• Sheriff

• Churches

• Restaurants

• Local Businesses

Please help us by donating. Checks may be made payable to Boca Grande Disaster Fund and are tax deductible. Wiring instructions are also included.

We will get through this – together and stronger.

Thank you for your consideration,

Boca Grande Disaster Recovery Committee

Larry Hannah, Mary O’Bannon, Sharon Cross & Stephanie Newman

Please e-mail meobannon@yahoo.com with any questions or for any additional information.

Checks may be mailed to Mary O’Bannon at PO Box 1468, Boca Grande, FL 33921

Boca Grande United Methodist Church, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization. All gifts once received by the Boca Grande Disaster Fund are not refundable. In accordance with IRS regulations, you have received no goods or services in exchange for your contribution. W-9 available upon request from church.