A little coffee, a little science … Mote Marine’s Erinn Mueller talks about coral reefs

By T Michele Walker

Coral reefs cover less than one percent of the ocean floor but support about 25 percent of marine life. However, coral reefs worldwide are declining due to climate change, including increasing temperatures and ocean acidification, along with coral disease, pollution, overfishing and other stressors. Florida’s Coral Reef, which stretches approximately 350 miles from the Dry Tortugas to the St. Lucie Inlet, provides more than an $8 billion economic impact, attracting visitors, protecting coastlines from major storms, and supporting diverse life, including fisheries.