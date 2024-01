446 4th Street East now officially historic

January 11, 2024

By Garland Pollard

A frame storefront in Boca Grande, 446 4th Street East, is now officially a contributing building in the historic district. The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board approved the designation. The building is familiar to residents as Bowen Construction and tenant Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet. It is known for its familiar whale sign, and comfortable benches outside. […]