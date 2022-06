30 percent above 2021: Lee County Property Appraiser announces 2022 property value estimates

June 3, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

“Everyone in Lee County could feel that property values have been increasing rapidly, but this confirms the fact that 2021 saw unprecedented increases,” Caldwell said. “Thankfully, homeowners are protected at essentially a maximum of only a three-percent increase through their homestead exemption.”