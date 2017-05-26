Are you ready to Red Gill? Tourney to commence May 28

Featured News, The News, Uncategorized
May 26, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

■ STAFF REPORT 

The Red Gill Invitational Tarpon Tournament may be new to you, but this is actually the second year this event will be held.

Fishing takes place on Sunday, May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Boca Grande Pass and an awards ceremony will be held at Whidden’s Marina directly afterward.

The cost to enter is $650 per boat, with cash prizes awarded to first and second place.

The first place team will be the one with the most releases, the second place team will have the second-most releases.

There are also prizes awarded for the first fish released and the last fish caught during tournament time. Each boat is eligible for only one prize.

For more information contact William Woodroffe at wwoodroffe@usameribank.com or by calling (813) 310-1609.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post