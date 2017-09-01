If you’re wishin’ to go fishin’ …

■ STAFF REPORT

Grab your fishing pole and tackle box and come join the family fun at our youth fishing tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Boca Grande Fishing Pier North.

The event is sponsored by the Boca Beacon, Boca Grande Marina and Lee County Parks & Recreation.

The tournament is for boys and girls ages 15 and under. Bait will be provided (no lures allowed). All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian for this event.

This is a catch-and-release tournament. Registration is not necessary – just be at the pier ready to fish by 9 a.m. Refreshments are not provided, so please bring what you need to drink and eat.

For more information, see bocagrandehappenings.org or call 964-2564.