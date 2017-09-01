If you’re wishin’ to go fishin’ …

September 1, 2017
■ STAFF REPORT

Grab your fishing pole and tackle box and come join the family fun at our youth fishing tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Boca Grande Fishing Pier North.

The event is sponsored by the Boca Beacon, Boca Grande Marina and Lee County Parks & Recreation.

The tournament is for boys and girls ages 15 and under. Bait will be provided (no lures allowed). All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian for this event.

This is a catch-and-release tournament. Registration is not necessary – just be at the pier ready to fish by 9 a.m. Refreshments are not provided, so please bring what you need to drink and eat.

For more information, see bocagrandehappenings.org or call 964-2564.

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

