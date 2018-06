The family of Isabelle Joiner wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past week. Because Isabelle was a very well-known and respected lady across South Florida, many people have expressed interest in attending her services.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. and her funeral will take place at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W. Internment will be at Lemon Bay Cemetery.