Trash containers full and it’s only Monday? There’s a fix for that

July 20, 2018
■ STAFF REPORT

Nothing spoils your happy vacation mood like arriving at a beautiful beach house with an overstuffed trash receptacle at the end of the driveway.

If you are a regular renter on the island and find you are consistently dealing with full garbage containers when you arrive at your rental, there is a conversation you can initiate with your rental associate, which could fix the problem.

The waste management haulers are required to remove trash on a regular once-per-week pickup schedule.

Property owners can sign up for additional service by requesting a service agreement with the franchise hauler, which would be Waste Management.

You can contact Lee County Solid Waste at (239) 533-8000 or go to leegov.com/solidwaste. For Charlotte County, call (941) 629-1106 or visit charlottecountyfl.gov/services/solidwaste.

 

