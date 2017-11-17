Toll Booth construction update: Week 6

Featured News, The News
November 17, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
Toll Booth construction update: Week 6

Contract Duration: 90 days from permit issue date of 9/29/17

The stucco subcontractor has been on site all week. Next week the metal roofs will be installed, and the toll plaza will be painted the following week. During active construction hours Monday-Friday, two on-island traffic lanes will remain open with the exception of material deliveries or equipment shifts. There will be lane shifts during the course of the project; therefore, all traffic should approach the toll plaza at 5 mph. Workmen will be present, and the speed limit will be strictly enforced.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon’s sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine.
She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post