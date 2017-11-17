Toll Booth construction update: Week 6

Contract Duration: 90 days from permit issue date of 9/29/17

The stucco subcontractor has been on site all week. Next week the metal roofs will be installed, and the toll plaza will be painted the following week. During active construction hours Monday-Friday, two on-island traffic lanes will remain open with the exception of material deliveries or equipment shifts. There will be lane shifts during the course of the project; therefore, all traffic should approach the toll plaza at 5 mph. Workmen will be present, and the speed limit will be strictly enforced.