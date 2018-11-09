Sunshade ribbon cutting planned today

■ STAFF REPORT

The Friends of Boca Grande Community Center invite all to the sunshade ribbon-cutting celebration on Friday, Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Pull up your golf cart on the Community Center lawn and enjoy a cup of coffee as Grande Glee performs under the new sunshade.

Following the performance, stay for the Friends of Boca Grande Community Center’s annual meeting, being held in the Woman’s Club Room of the Boca Grande Community Center. The meeting is open to the entire community. For more information, call the Friends of Boca Grande Community Center’s office at (941) 964-0827.