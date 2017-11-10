Seibert to be honored this weekend at architectural foundation

■ STAFF REPORT

Sarasota Architectural Foundation celebrates the legacy of Edward J. “Tim” Seibert, FAIA at its fourth annual midcentury modern architecture festival, November 10 – 12, 2017.

Sarasota MOD Chair Art Auction is a part of the festival. Ten amazing Sarasota artists have transformed an iconic Eames© Chair to be auctioned in support of the Sarasota Architectural Foundation’s ongoing programs that educate and create awareness about the importance of the Sarasota School of Architecture movement.

Olivia Craig, intern architect at Seibert Architects P.A., created this unique Tim Seibert “Life Chair,” which is signed by Tim Seibert.

The celebration will feature cocktail parties, presentations, film screening, art exhibitions and house walking and trolley tours.

Seibert is the retired founder and principal architect of Seibert Architects. The Sarasota region abounds with examples of his bold, midcentury modernist design.

SAF will present Mr. Seibert with the Art + Architecture Lifetime Achievement Award at the MOD 2017 opening party at the Hiss Studio on Friday night. An exhibition of his award-winning yacht designs and models along with photos of his architectural legacy will be on display at the Blue Pagoda building during MOD Weekend.

For a complete list of events, visit sarasotamod.com.