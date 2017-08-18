Searching for ‘La Pirate’ … have you seen this boat?

■ STAFF REPORT

A 2002 26’ Glacier Bay boat was reportedly stolen from Marina Bokeelia on July 21 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The boat belongs to Capt. Jack who operates “Capt. Jack Boat Tours” in Bokeelia. T

he boat was docked along with other tour boats behind Capt. Con’s Fish House on Main Street. The four other boats that belong to the business remain in tact.

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward. The missing vessel is white with a blue pinstripe, has a blue canvas cockpit and isinglass enclosure with a white hard top. The words “Captain Jack La Pirate” are displayed at both sides of the vessel, above the pinstripe.

The theft was reported to Lee County Sheriff’s Office on July 21.

You can report any tips or sightings to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office by calling (239) 633-4632 or you can contact the owner directly at (239) 222-9886. For more information, visit stolenboatnotices.com or captainjackboattours.com.