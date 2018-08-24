Road work ahead

August 24, 2018
Road work ahead
■ Road paving work has begun to resurface approximately 3.9 miles of roadway in Boca Grande as part of ongoing maintenance in the community.
   The roads to be resurfaced include sections of Palm Avenue, Park Avenue, East Railroad Avenue, West Railroad Avenue, Damficare St., Bradley Avenue, Bayou Avenue, Harbor Drive, 1st Street, Banyon     Street, 3rd Street, 4th Street and 5th Street.
   Lee County officials say the work is expected to be completed by September.
   On Wednesday, Aug. 22 workers began laying sod down on Gilchrist Avenue as well. Above right.
