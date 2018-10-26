Reader enjoyed October articles

To the Editor:

Your October edition of the Beacon is a very enjoyable read.

Having been born and raised in South Boca Grande,”South Dock,” so many of your articles bring back many memories. Hurricane Michael reminds me that our dad, who worked for the railroad, would send us to Arcadia if a hurricane was threatening.

I remember our fire department, especially when the Little Inn burned and we watched the flames from our front porch. Exciting for kids. I have a special place in my heart for firefighters, as my career with the City of Jacksonville included the hiring of firefighters, the best Department in the country. I purchased three of the shirts BGFD had for sale a few months ago.

My thanks to Daniel for remembering my birthday.

Ardys Bell Clawson

DeBary, Fla.