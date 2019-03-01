Photography as art exhibition this weekend

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Camera Club’s annual “Photography as Art” show will be held at the Boca Grande Art Center March 1 to March 3.

Seventeen artists will be exhibiting their works, using many photographic media ranging from framed photos to canvas, acrylic, metal, wood and matted photographs. There will also be a wide variety of the ever-popular greeting cards for sale.

Photographers range from the amateur to professional, first-timer to long- timer, and they are pleased to have BGCC member Susan Wood exhibit again this year.

Susan Wood’s work represents a number of milestones in American photography over a period of more than 30 years. Although her most famous magazine cover is an epochal photograph of John Lennon and Yoko Ono for Look magazine, Susan is also noted for her movie stills. She has been represented by Getty Images since 2004, and her editorial work continues to be seen around the world in publications such as The New York Times, American and British Vogue, Queen, Harper’s Bazaar, House and Garden, Vanity Fair, Vogue, The London Times and New York Magazine. She has published three books: Hampton Style (1993), Women (2018) and Ireland (2018). To see more photographs by Susan Wood, visit susanwood.com.

The opening reception will take place on Friday, March 1 from 5 to 7 p.m., serving wonderful hors d’oeuvres and wines.

Hours of the show on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3 will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.