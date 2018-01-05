Perry Johnson to present program to Camera Club regarding digital imaging

■ SUBMITTED BY THE BOCA GRANDE CAMERA CLUB

On Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. in the Houghton Room of the Boca Grande Community Center, commercial photographer and graphic designer Perry Johnson will speak to the Boca Grande Camera Club on “Editing and Modification Tools for the Digital Photographer.”

Johnson is the founder, owner and facilitator of the SRQ Photography School and has nearly 30 years of experience teaching countless photography workshops and courses to individuals, groups and businesses. He is an instructor at Selby Botanical Gardens and a guest instructor at the Ringling College of Art and Design, among other community colleges in the area.

In his talk, Perry will be using a PowerPoint presentation that focuses on the 10 to 14 basic and significant editing and modification tools that can be used to enhance visual presentations. While not the primary focus of this presentation, he will also discuss aspects of image storage and make mention of shooting in the RAW format. His discussion will reference both Adobe’s Photoshop and Elements programs, as well as several other programs available to digital camera owners, and it will offer tips for Apple computer users as well.

Perry also owns a marketing communications firm named Imagica. This boutique agency offers a fully integrated menu of marketing services for businesses large and small, including photography, website design, graphic design, advertising, strategy, social media, public relations and more. It’s this current and diverse experience from the “outside in” that gives him a unique perspective on photography for students of all levels.

The SRQ Photography School offers private instruction tailored specifically to the needs of individual groups, working with all levels of photographers. As a follow-up to this program, Perry will be presenting two classroom demonstrations of how to use these tools.

“Editing and Modification Tools, Part I” will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. in the Special Interest Room of the Boca Grande Community Center. The cost will be $50 per person. There will be an attempt to pair people with laptops with those who do not have a computer to bring to the classroom setting.

More information will be provided on a signup sheet at next Tuesday’s meeting.

“Editing and Modification Tools, Part 2” is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27 in the Houghton Room at 10 a.m., with more information provided at the meeting on January 9. There may be limitations on the number of people who can be accommodated, so reservations will be made on the basis of checks received in the mail.

More information on this will also be provided on Tuesday.

That meeting will be open to members and the general public without an admission charge.

Come and learn what we are doing to improve photography on the island.