Obituary: Mary Ann Hearn

Mary Ann Linane Hearn of Atlanta, Georgia, widow of James Tolbert Hearn, passed away in her sleep on June 19, 2017 at the age of 94.

Mary Ann was born in Atlanta on May 4,1923 to the late James and Mary Linane.

After graduating from Girls High in Atlanta, Mary Ann taught dance to put herself through college at Georgia State University.

In 1944 she won the Miss Atlanta title and represented the state of Georgia in the Miss America Pageant.

On December 29, 1950 Mary Ann married “Big Jim” Hearn, pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, and raised five loving children.

She dedicated her life to her children and husband.

Mary Ann and Jim settled in Boca Grande as their retirement location from 1977 until Jim passed away in 1998.

She left Florida in 2010 and moved into a beautiful residence at St. George’s in Roswell, Ga., where she resided until passing away. She left behind her 5 children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She will be sorely missed.